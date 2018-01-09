Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

09 Jan 2018
RON TANDBERG – A GREAT FRIEND OF THE ABC – DIES AT 74.

ABC Friends National is mourning the loss of one of our greatest public supporters – the remarkable cartoonist and illustrator Ron Tandberg.

Mr Tandberg so supported our cause, he created the cartoon above for us to use in promotions at no charge.

He was, of course, also supportive of the ABC from time to time when it has been under attack.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and all of those who worked with him at The Age in Melbourne over the years.

PLEASE READ THE ABC’S OWN COVERAGE OF HIS LIFE BY CLICKING HERE.

 

