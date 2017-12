HISTORY MADE: INAUGURAL FEDERAL EXECUTIVE MEETING

ABC Friends held its first ever national executive meeting in Sydney recently, marking a milestone in the organisation’s growth.

We are now a fully-incorporated Federal body, with a National President – Margaret Reynolds from Tasmania.

With a new National outlook, and a new federated computer database nearing completion, ABC Friends will be in a much stronger position to defend our National Broadcaster!

FRONT ROW: WA State President and Federal Secretary Bobbie Mackley; Federal and TAS President Margaret Reynolds; SA President Sue Pinnock

SECOND ROW: SA Treasurer Aussie Kank; QLD committee member Paula Ridler; TAS Secretary Kate Durkin; WA Secretary Cathy Bardon.

BACK ROW: QLD committee member Don Sinnamon; NSW/ACT Webmaster Chris Cartledge; outgoing NSW/ACT President Mal Hewitt; VIC committee member Graeme Connelly; VIC President Peter Monie.