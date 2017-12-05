Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

05 Dec 2017
0

WHO IS DUMBING DOWN THE ABC?

MEDIA RELEASE

December 5, 2017

WHO IS DUMBING-DOWN THE ABC?
Shareholders should demand an answer

ABC Friends National, the organisation representing the public’s interest in the ABC, urges all Australian ABC shareholders to demand answers about how the ABC proposes to meet its charter commitments in 2018.

Reports of cutbacks in ABC current affairs programming urgently need explanation from management.

In an era of fake and inconsequential news, the public broadcast has a greater responsibility to undertake in-depth and investigative reporting.

How will this be achieved if programmes like AM, PM and The World Today are halved?

“Who is controlling this dumbing-down agenda?” asked ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds.

“It’s time the ABC communicated with its shareholders to explain just what kind of broadcasting schedule it is developing.”

“Changes in programming can be positive,” she said, “but we are only hearing about the undermining of the abc’s intellectual leadership on the flagship Radio National network.”

‘Clearly the ABC is failing in its own communications policy because its legions of supporters are becoming very disillusioned.”

Margaret Reynolds
National President
ABC Friends National
Margaret Reynolds square

Recent News

ABC FRIENDS VICTORIA – PRESIDENT’S REPORT BY PETER MONIE
28 Nov 2017
FULL CONFERENCE NOTES NOW AVAILABLE
22 Nov 2017
CHANGES AT THE ABC: WE RESPOND & LAUNCH CONFERENCE VIDEO
14 Nov 2017
COME TO ABC WA OPEN DAY
06 Nov 2017
ABC CHILDREN’S EXECUTIVE TO SPEAK ON NSW CENTRAL COAST
06 Nov 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW