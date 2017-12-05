MEDIA RELEASE

December 5, 2017

WHO IS DUMBING-DOWN THE ABC?

Shareholders should demand an answer

ABC Friends National, the organisation representing the public’s interest in the ABC, urges all Australian ABC shareholders to demand answers about how the ABC proposes to meet its charter commitments in 2018.

Reports of cutbacks in ABC current affairs programming urgently need explanation from management.

In an era of fake and inconsequential news, the public broadcast has a greater responsibility to undertake in-depth and investigative reporting.

How will this be achieved if programmes like AM, PM and The World Today are halved?

“Who is controlling this dumbing-down agenda?” asked ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds.

“It’s time the ABC communicated with its shareholders to explain just what kind of broadcasting schedule it is developing.”

“Changes in programming can be positive,” she said, “but we are only hearing about the undermining of the abc’s intellectual leadership on the flagship Radio National network.”

‘Clearly the ABC is failing in its own communications policy because its legions of supporters are becoming very disillusioned.”

Margaret Reynolds

National President

ABC Friends National

