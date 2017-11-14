CHANGES AT THE ABC: WE RESPOND & LAUNCH CONFERENCE VIDEO

ABC FRIENDS NATIONAL PRESIDENT MARGARET REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO ANNOUNCED CHANGES AT THE ABC, AS OUR NATIONAL CONFERENCE VIDEO IS RELEASED.

ABC Friends welcomes today’s announcement that Managing Director Michelle Guthrie will end out of date organisational structures by combining ABCRadio and Television to strengthen content development that can be used across a range of media platforms.

In taking this leadership role the ABC is demonstrating its ability to respond to the rapidly changing digital revolution.

However ABCFriends recognises that these reforms present challenges to staff and any successful change relies on strong partnerships between management and staff.

Innovation is not new at the ABC because the public broadcaster has a long history of introducing new ways of communicating with its audiences.

But audiences today are changing their methods for receiving information and entertainment so it is the quality of content that attracts them to the ABC.

ABCF National President Margaret Reynolds said ” Management must value staff for their intellectual and creative capacities not merely as competent tech-heads !

Methodology can be acquired but it is much harder to replace experience and ideas in an organisation that risks losing senior staff that could have a vital mentoring role”

Unfortunately substantial government financial cutbacks have led to staff retrenchment and disruption at a time just when the ABC needs stability.

As ABC Management embraces the digital age it must retain its high standards of content that audiences will choose.

Therefore building staff morale and trust is fundamental to the success of the ABC ‘s announcement today.

Margaret Reynolds

