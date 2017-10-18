Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

18 Oct 2017
0

SENATOR VISITS QLD AGM

On Saturday the 14th of October, under cloudy skies, Queensland AGM attendees had significant discussions about Chief Executive Officer Michelle Guthrie’s concerns with political parties using the ABC expenditure argument to leverage other non-ABC issues.

Senator Claire Moore was vocal as she has been a supporter of the ABC over many years as a financial member of Friends of the ABC Queensland. and she has spoken at large gatherings organised by the Friends.
Photo Left to Right: Kent Eising Treasurer, Paul Meyers, Don Sinnamon, Senator Claire Moore, Ken
Hall, Ross McDowell President, Paula Ridler, Glennis Corley and Ken Corley.
abcf q agm

Recent News

“CAN WE JUST BE SERIOUS FOR A MOMENT?”
17 Oct 2017
MELB RALLY CANCELLED. FRIENDS ASSURED BY ABC CHAIRMAN.
09 Oct 2017
JOHN CLARKE’S BIRDS 2018 CALENDAR – $25 BUY NOW
26 Sep 2017
COMPETITION INQUIRY = EXTINCTION?
17 Sep 2017
SNAP POLITICAL ACTION – TELL NICK
12 Sep 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW