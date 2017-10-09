MELB RALLY CANCELLED. FRIENDS ASSURED BY ABC CHAIRMAN.

ABC FRIENDS ASSURED: RADIO NATIONAL SAFE FOR NOW!

Melbourne Rally Cancelled

October 9, 2017

A major ABC Friends National political rally has been cancelled after a meeting in Sydney today between the new ABC Board Chairman, Justin Milne, and an ABC Friends Delegation.

The rally, planned for Melbourne on Wednesday, had been called because of persistent rumours in the media that specialist programming on Radio National was under threat, and that an upcoming ABC restructure would result in the demise or dumbing-down of the public broadcaster’s flagship radio network.

But, at today’s meeting, new ABC board chairman Justin Milne insisted Radio National would remain on air, and that it was valued and respected by the ABC’s board of directors.

The ABC Friends delegation consisted of: Federal (and Tasmania) President, Margaret Reynolds; Deputy Federal (and NSW) President Mal Hewitt; Federal Secretary (and WA President) Bobbie Mackley, and National Spokesman Ranald Macdonald.

After emerging from the meeting, at the ABC’s Sydney HQ, Margaret Reynolds described it as very positive.

“Many ABC listeners will welcome this assurance,” she said.

“While podcasts and the ABC Radio App are the preferred choice for some, we know that 85% of Australian listeners still use radio – and want to retain this option.”

ABC Friends would like to thank the thousands of members and other supporters who had previously planned to attend the Melbourne rally, and the other not-for-profit organisations who had helped us promote it.