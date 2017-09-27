Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
27 Sep 2017
NATIONAL CONFERENCE PROGRAMME RELEASED

The FULL PUBLIC BROADCASTING IN THE 21st CENTURY PROGRAMME has been released. Please take a look. Sydney – October 6th. There are some terrific speakers. $40 for the full day including lunch and refreshments.

ABCFriendsNationalConferenceProgramV1

