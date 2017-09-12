Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
12 Sep 2017
NSW ANNUAL DINNER SUCCESS

The ABC Friends NSW & ACT Branch held its annual dinner – to mark the ABC’s 85th birthday – at a Sydney restaurant on Friday September the 8th.

The dinner address was by ABC News Director Gaven Morris, who is responsible for every ABC News and Current affairs broadcast from local radio news to Foreign Correspondent and Four Corners.

Mr Morris’ speech was an extremely optimistic one. He highlighted the fact that although ABC News audiences are becoming more senior on conventional television and radio platforms, exactly the same content – the same ABC news stories – was being overwhelmingly consumed by the under 40’s audience – but on other, digital, platforms.

ABC News anchorman Joe O’Brien also attended and spent the evening chatting to attendees.

It was an extremely informative, as well as somewhat gregarious, evening!

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE EVENT

