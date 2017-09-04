Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

04 Sep 2017
0

ABC CITIZEN DEFENDERS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

ABC Friends National has launched – via social media and directly via email to our members – a new public awareness, and public involvement campaign.

ABC supporters are being asked to record video or photo “selfies” of themselves on their phones, and then send the to us (office@abcfriends.org.au) so that we can turn them into films for social media.

If you decide to help out, please try to keep the picture horizontal – so hold the camera on its side. And please tell us your name and where you live in Australia, as well as a line or two about why you think the ABC should be defended,

Screen Shot 2017-08-31 at 2.21.17 pm

PLEASE WATCH THE CALLOUT VIDEO HERE

Recent News

HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY “AM”
04 Sep 2017
PODCASTS ARE NOT TAKING OVER – NEW REPORT
29 Aug 2017
ABC PUBLIC NATIONAL CONFERENCE – SYDNEY OCT 6th
22 Aug 2017
John Clarke’s take on the NBN and Saving the ABC
21 Aug 2017
MANGLED MEDIA LAWS HAUNT GOVERNMENT – AGAIN
18 Aug 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW