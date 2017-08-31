Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

31 Aug 2017
0

ABC DEFENDERS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH – MON SEPT 4th

So far, the “soft launch” of our new ABC Defenders campaign has been a great success on social media. It’s been running since early August. We’ve reached hundreds of thousands of people in total with our messages, and it has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

We’ve had amazing support from some key Australian figures – and there are more to come. If you haven’t been able to catch them on social media, please enjoy some the films featured below.

BUT… the next phase of the campaign involves two things: both a public crowdfunding site, and a callout for direct public participation in the campaign.

 

Screen Shot 2017-08-31 at 2.21.17 pm

PLEASE WATCH THE CALLOUT FILM HERE.

Several prominent Australians have helped out so far:

BATTY slide ABCF

VIEW ROSIE BATTY’S CONTRIBUTION HERE

MAGQUIRE Slide ABCF

FATHER BOB MAGUIRE PULLING NO PUNCHES

Langton slide

WATCH PROF. MARCIA LANGTON DEFEND THE ABC

ABCF-Burnside-Slide-Defenders

ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SOCIAL MEDIA FILM THANKS TO JULIAN BURNSIDE QC

The ABC DEFENDERS campaign also includes “Citizen Defenders,” who have so far been interviewed in the street, but as you have seen in the callout above (the first film) we are now taking it to the next level.

Here our some of our kind Citizen Defenders so far:

ABCF-Burnside-Slide-Defenders

WATCH VIDEO HERE

ABCF-Burnside-Slide-Defenders

WATCH VIDEO HERE

ABCF-Burnside-Slide-Defenders

WATCH VIDEO HERE

 

 

Recent News

PODCASTS ARE NOT TAKING OVER – NEW REPORT
29 Aug 2017
ABC PUBLIC NATIONAL CONFERENCE – SYDNEY OCT 6th
22 Aug 2017
John Clarke’s take on the NBN and Saving the ABC
21 Aug 2017
MANGLED MEDIA LAWS HAUNT GOVERNMENT – AGAIN
18 Aug 2017
SNAP POLITICAL ACTION
17 Aug 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW