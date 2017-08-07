SNAP NATIONAL PROTEST: TELL PAULINE

IT’S TIME TO TELL PAULINE

Pauline Hanson’s party is SO SICK OF ABC SCRUTINY she’s using MORE ABC FUNDING CUTS as a BARGAINING-CHIP in Parliament. They won’t sign media changes legislation unless more cuts happen!

HELP US TELL PAULINE that the ABC has an 86% approval rating, and it shouldn’t be used as a BARGAINING CHIP!

On Tuesday and Wednesday August 8 and 9 1997, please call and email Pauline Hanson and tell her what you think about her policy. Please keep it polite though, as we don’t want to make ourselves look undignified.

EMAIL

(Just cut-and-paste to all of them at once): office@onenation.com.au senator.hanson@aph.gov.au senator.roberts@aph.gov.au senator.burston@aph.gov.au

Also PLEASE call her. If you can’t get through, please try again later. Leave a message if you can.

CALL

Electorate office: (07)3262 1088

Parliament office: ( 02) 6277 3184

THANK YOU!