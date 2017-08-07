Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

07 Aug 2017
0

SNAP NATIONAL PROTEST: TELL PAULINE

pauline abc news set
IT’S TIME TO TELL PAULINE
Pauline Hanson’s party is SO SICK OF ABC SCRUTINY she’s using MORE ABC FUNDING CUTS as a BARGAINING-CHIP in Parliament. They won’t sign media changes legislation unless more cuts happen!
HELP US TELL PAULINE that the ABC has an 86% approval rating, and it shouldn’t be used as a BARGAINING CHIP!
On Tuesday and Wednesday August 8 and 9 1997, please call and email Pauline Hanson and tell her what you think about her policy. Please keep it polite though, as we don’t want to make ourselves look undignified.
EMAIL
Also PLEASE call her. If you can’t get through, please try again later. Leave a message if you can.
CALL
Electorate office: (07)3262 1088
Parliament office: (02) 6277 3184
THANK YOU!

Recent News

ABC DEAL HAUNTS GOVERNMENT
11 Aug 2017
ABC Friends Update August 2017
03 Aug 2017
POLL SHOWS HUGE SUPPORT FOR ABC
13 Jul 2017
ABC DRAMA & COMEDY “IN DECLINE.”
12 Jul 2017
WHY WE NEED THE ABC MORE THAN EVER
12 Jul 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW