13 Jul 2017
0

POLL SHOWS HUGE SUPPORT FOR ABC

The Australia Institute think tank has published a new poll that shows just how loved the ABC remains, in spite of all of the attacks.

Attacking the ABC could be One Nation’s least popular policy yet: Poll

As the Federal Government’s proposed legislation to relax restrictions on who can own and operate newspapers, TV and radio stations in Australia, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has reportedly proposed that ABC funding should be cut as a condition of its support for the legislation.

New polling released today shows a combined 74% of South Australians want funding to the ABC increased or maintained, while 18% supported cutting the national broadcaster.

When asked specifically about whether the Government should cut the ABC in order to get One Nation’s support for their media reform laws, support was 16.5%.

