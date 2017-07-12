Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

12 Jul 2017
0

WHY WE NEED THE ABC MORE THAN EVER

ABC Friends National Spokesman Ranald Macdonald writes in Fairfax newspapers today about how the ABC is becoming more important

It begins:

“Sometimes being an ABC Friends officeholder is difficult.”

“You want to shout from the rooftops about how dumb an ABC board or management decision seems to be, criticise an on-air interviewer for rudeness or lack of preparation, or just say that everyone expects better from our publicly funded National Broadcaster.”

“My challenge is to keep a sense of proportion and recognise what to me is the bigger picture: that the ABC must be preserved as an essential source of information and entertainment – an alternative voice in a democracy where many voices and sources of information need to be heard.”

READ RANALD’S FULL ARTICLE HERE

Recent News

POLL SHOWS HUGE SUPPORT FOR ABC
13 Jul 2017
ABC DRAMA & COMEDY “IN DECLINE.”
12 Jul 2017
ABC’s EXISTENTIAL THREAT: Pearls and Irritations
29 Jun 2017
We Welcome ABC Board Alice Springs meeting
27 Jun 2017
ABC “NOT KEEPING PROMISE” ON SCIENCE
24 Jun 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW