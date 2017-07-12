WHY WE NEED THE ABC MORE THAN EVER

ABC Friends National Spokesman Ranald Macdonald writes in Fairfax newspapers today about how the ABC is becoming more important

It begins:

“Sometimes being an ABC Friends officeholder is difficult.”

“You want to shout from the rooftops about how dumb an ABC board or management decision seems to be, criticise an on-air interviewer for rudeness or lack of preparation, or just say that everyone expects better from our publicly funded National Broadcaster.”

“My challenge is to keep a sense of proportion and recognise what to me is the bigger picture: that the ABC must be preserved as an essential source of information and entertainment – an alternative voice in a democracy where many voices and sources of information need to be heard.”

READ RANALD’S FULL ARTICLE HERE