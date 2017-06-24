Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
24 Jun 2017
ABC “NOT KEEPING PROMISE” ON SCIENCE

The Guardian:

he ABC’s promise to replace its weekly science magazine show Catalyst with 17 one-hour science documentaries in 2017 has been broken. We are past the halfway point of the year and the ABC has not screened a single episode. The director of television who made the promise, Richard Finlayson, has gone and Brendan Dahill, the executive who wrote the report which recommended the axing of the weekly program, had moved on before the decision was made.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

