20 Jun 2017
REMEMBERING KEN SHORT

Tasmania is remembering performer and ABC broadcaster Ken Short.

From ABC News:

Former Tasmanian ABC radio and television personality Ken Short has died in Hobart after a five-year battle with cancer.

He was 86.

Mr Short began his 38-year career at the national broadcaster in 1952 in radio and, eight years later with the introduction of television, he became the face of ABC TV news.

Mr Short hosted the Hospital Half Hour on radio and was well known for his role as the kilt-clad Angus on the live television show Thursday Party Time, which he hosted for four years

He was also a prominent local stage performer.

He told ABC Radio in April that he felt “blessed” to have had such a long career.

“I can look back in many ways from the pinnacle of my 87th year as it were and can see that I was given the desire and then to have it fulfilled in the best possible way – well, blessed is the only word,” he said.

Despite retiring almost 30 years ago, his wife Jane Short said his fans still regularly approached him on the street.

“He just loved entertainment and I have to say he was quite humble but he sort of lit up when there was an audience,” she said.

