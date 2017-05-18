MD WRONG ON LOCAL CONTENT RULES

ABC Needs To Be Included in Specific Local Content Rules

ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds said Michelle Guthrie needed to spend more time watching ABC television if she really believes there is no need for local content rules to apply to the national broadcaster

(Crikey 17 May )

The ABC relies heavily on the BBC for a significant percentage of its screening time and has had a long standing commercial relationship with British television .

Australian audiences can be forgiven for believing they remain part of the British Empire when they see yet another Antiques Roadshow, Stephen Fry or Midsummer Murders et al repeated ad nauseum in prime viewing time.

The national broadcaster has a responsibility to lead in reflecting Australian content. When quality Australian programs are screened they are well received by local audiences. However one glance at TV schedules reminds us just how reliant the ABC is on imported programs .

Australian Children’s TV has suffered with local content being reduced considerably in recent years despite additional funding being allocated by government and subsequently redirected to other areas of the ABC.

Clearly the ABC needs to be more accountable about how it fulfils the role as the national broadcaster

Australian shareholders want an independent broadcaster that accepts its leadership role and promotes Australian talent and stories.

Of course the ABC struggles with inadequate funding from government but that needs strong advocacy from the ABC must receive appropriate levels of funding to guarantee Australian content.

If the ABC is not meeting local content standards there is good reason to require it to do so. The new media environment is a major challenge for public broadcasting but taxpayers do not want to see any further subsidies going to the BBC !