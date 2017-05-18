Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

18 May 2017
0

MD WRONG ON LOCAL CONTENT RULES

ABC Needs To Be Included  in Specific Local Content Rules
ABC Friends National President  Margaret Reynolds said Michelle Guthrie needed to spend more time watching ABC television if she really believes there is no need for local content rules to apply to the national broadcaster
(Crikey 17 May )
The ABC relies heavily on the BBC for a significant percentage of its screening time and has had a long standing commercial relationship with British television .
Australian audiences can be forgiven for believing they remain part of the British Empire when they see yet another Antiques Roadshow, Stephen Fry or Midsummer Murders et al repeated ad nauseum in prime viewing time.
The national broadcaster has a responsibility to lead in reflecting Australian content. When quality Australian programs are screened they are well received by local audiences. However one glance at TV schedules reminds us just how reliant the ABC is on imported programs .
Australian Children’s TV has suffered with local content being reduced considerably in recent years despite additional funding being allocated by government and subsequently redirected to other areas of the ABC.
Clearly the ABC needs to be more accountable about how it fulfils  the role as the national broadcaster
Australian shareholders want an independent broadcaster that accepts its leadership role and promotes Australian talent and stories.
Of course the ABC struggles with inadequate funding from government but that needs strong advocacy from the ABC must receive appropriate levels of funding to guarantee Australian content.
If the ABC is not meeting local content standards there is good reason to require it to do so. The new media environment is a major challenge for public broadcasting but taxpayers do not want to see any further subsidies going to the BBC !

Recent News

TRIBUTE TO MARK COLVIN
12 May 2017
LOGIES CONGRATULATIONS
24 Apr 2017
Gone but Never Forgotten: John Clarke
11 Apr 2017
SHORTWAVE CUTS: VANUATU JOINS PROTEST
07 Apr 2017
ABC Friends Update April 2017
05 Apr 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW