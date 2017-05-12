Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
12 May 2017
TRIBUTE TO MARK COLVIN

Mark Colvin – consummate reporter, foreign correspondent, journalist and broadcaster

ABC Friends join with Mark Colvin’s colleagues, friends and family in mourning his loss, and celebrating an extraordinary life.

In over 40 years with the ABC, in a variety of roles, his professionalism, his passion for the truth and his work ethic shone like a beacon.

His commitment to bringing to the world the horror of the Rwandan genocide in 1994 cost him his health, and ultimately, his life.

His courage in continuing his career as an outstanding broadcaster despite his illness has been inspirational.

As a mentor to so many young journalists, he was legendary.

In the words of colleague Phillip Williams, Mark Colvin represented “the Gold Standard.”

He will be sadly missed by all of us.

Mal Hewitt

National Vice-President, ABC Friends

SEE A SPECIAL ABC TRIBUTE TO MARK COLVIN HERE

