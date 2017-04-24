Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
24 Apr 2017
LOGIES CONGRATULATIONS

After a record-breaking number of nominations (for any network) the National Public Broadcaster, Our ABC, has scored some big wins at the logies.

ABC Friends National would like to congratulate all of the deserving ABC winners  – and to cite their success as evidence of our need for a fully-resourced national broadcaster.

Among the winners:

4 Corners for its coverage of Don Dale Detention Centre.

“Please Like Me” won Outstanding Comedy with Debra Lawrence winning best supporting actress for her role in the show.

Rob Collins won Best New Talent for his role in “Cleverman.”

And comedian Tony Martin hosted a substantial and moving tribute to the late John Clarke.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ABC COVERAGE

