Gone but Never Forgotten: John Clarke

No words can describe the collective sadness of two nations – Australia and New Zealand – at the far-too-premature passing of satirical genius John Clarke.

ABC Friends across Australia are mourning the departure of a man who could so deftly define us and our politics in such a wry and incisive manner.

But it is important to remember John’s contribution to our society, rather than dwell on our own loss.

Let us celebrate Mr John Clarke, even though our lives will be lessened without him.

ABC Friends’ thoughts are with John’s family, and the hundreds of collaborators and colleagues who had the honour of working with him.

Here follows a series of links to articles about John’s passing – and his legacy.

CLICK THE LINKS:

7.30 Tribute to John Clarke

Brian Dawe’s reaction

Tribute from the Prime Minister

Politicians Pay Tribute

The Conversation: Farewell John Clarke