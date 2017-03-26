NEW VIDEO: WILKIE STANDS FOR ABC
In a new video, Independent Federal MP for the Tasmanian seat of Denison, Andrew Wilkie, pledges to do everything he can to strengthen Our ABC – protecting it as much as possible as the government attacks with cuts.
