Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

26 Mar 2017
0

NEW VIDEO: WILKIE STANDS FOR ABC

In a new video, Independent Federal MP for the Tasmanian seat of Denison, Andrew Wilkie, pledges to do everything he can to strengthen Our ABC – protecting it as much as possible as the government attacks with cuts.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Recent News

ABC TAKES TOP AWARDS
20 Mar 2017
James Spigelman: “Too much crime in our news”
18 Mar 2017
ABC farewells Chairman James Spigelman
17 Mar 2017
Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the ABC
16 Mar 2017
NEW VIDEO: Friends Front Senate on Funding & Shortwave
11 Mar 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW