Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

20 Mar 2017
0

ABC TAKES TOP AWARDS

CONGRATULATIONS TO THREE WINNERS
20 March, 2017
Open Letter from the ABC National President, Margaret Reynolds.
On behalf of the entire ABC Friends organisation, I would like to congratulate the three women journalists who have been awarded two of the most coveted journalism prizes in Australia.
Caro Meldrum-Hanna has been named the 2016 Graham Perkin Australian Journalist of the Year for her reporting on Don Dale Youth Detention Centre for Four Corners.
(CLICK HERE to see a video summary of her work, or HERE to watch Caro Meldrum-Hanna’s acceptance speech).
Also acknowledged for their extraordinary work are Louise Milligan and Andy Burns, of ABC 7.30, who were awarded the Gold Quill for their reporting on George Pell and sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.
(CLICK HERE to see a video summary of their extensive work, or HERE to watch their acceptance speech).
Both, well deserved, awards, are illustrations of how important an independent and financially robust ABC is to Australia.
Which other organisation can we turn to for such fearless journalism?
Which other is guaranteed to be free of commercial or political influence?
Congratulations again to all three winners.
Our tens of thousands of members and supporters are proud of you.
Margaret Reynolds
President
ABC Friends National

Recent News

James Spigelman: “Too much crime in our news”
18 Mar 2017
ABC farewells Chairman James Spigelman
17 Mar 2017
Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the ABC
16 Mar 2017
NEW VIDEO: Friends Front Senate on Funding & Shortwave
11 Mar 2017
GUTHRIE’S “MANAGEMENT” SACKINGS START AT THE BOTTOM!
08 Mar 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW