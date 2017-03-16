Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

16 Mar 2017
0

Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the ABC

QUENTIN DEMPSTER. Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the ABC

From John Menadue’s “Pearls and Irritations” READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

ABC MD Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the national broadcaster is to re-invest brutally extracted payroll savings into new “extraordinary” content.

While encouraging staff to come up with exciting new creative ideas to use the $20m available immediately and then $50m a year in a content fund she says her flattened management restructure will deliver, apart from 80 new regional reporting and content staff, the new program strategy remains unspecified. 

Her newly appointed executives first have to deliver a staff bodycount in redundancies in managerial but mainly support services to deliver recurrent savings.

Executive producers are complaining already that “support” staff also includes dozens of production staff vital to meet the resourcing and deadline pressures of daily TV, radio and online schedules.

Recent News

NEW VIDEO: Friends Front Senate on Funding & Shortwave
11 Mar 2017
GUTHRIE’S “MANAGEMENT” SACKINGS START AT THE BOTTOM!
08 Mar 2017
GO TO DARWIN AND LISTEN: ABC Friends TO GUTHRIE
03 Mar 2017
VIDEO: MD SLAMMED ON SHORTWAVE
02 Mar 2017
Michelle Guthrie says it is not her job to lobby for ABC funding
02 Mar 2017

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW