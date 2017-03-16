QUENTIN DEMPSTER. Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the ABC

ABC MD Michelle Guthrie’s survival strategy for the national broadcaster is to re-invest brutally extracted payroll savings into new “extraordinary” content.

While encouraging staff to come up with exciting new creative ideas to use the $20m available immediately and then $50m a year in a content fund she says her flattened management restructure will deliver, apart from 80 new regional reporting and content staff, the new program strategy remains unspecified.

Her newly appointed executives first have to deliver a staff bodycount in redundancies in managerial but mainly support services to deliver recurrent savings.

Executive producers are complaining already that “support” staff also includes dozens of production staff vital to meet the resourcing and deadline pressures of daily TV, radio and online schedules.