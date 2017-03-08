Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

08 Mar 2017
GUTHRIE’S “MANAGEMENT” SACKINGS START AT THE BOTTOM!

“Staff…had no idea who was going to shoot and catch sound”

The Guardian:

As many as 85 ABC staff on television programs including 7.30 and Foreign Correspondent have been tapped for redundancy just hours after the managing director, Michelle Guthrie, unveiled her plan for streamlining management.

Sources told Guardian Australia some of the staff who were informed they were going to be made redundant included a vision mixer, a lighting director and a technical producer.

The entire field camera department – which films vision and records sound for programs including Landline and Gardening Australia – has also been made redundant. Staff said they had no idea who was going to shoot and catch sound for these programs now. These are all production roles and not management.

 

 

