22 Feb 2017
0

MEDIA RELEASE – ABC SCRUTINY

ABC BOARD MUST OPEN UP TO PUBLIC SCRUTINY

Board Meeting & Protest in Sydney tomorrow

Media Release 22 February 2017

From National President, Margaret Reynolds

The ABC Board at its first meeting for 2017 this week must lead by developing its vision for the future of Australian Public  Broadcasting

Recent announcements suggest there is a need for Board members to work with Management to articulate

the priorities of the ABC in this  the 85th Year of the public broadcaster

Clearly the ABC faces financial and technological challenges which require comprehensive strategies and close collaboration with government and the community.

ABC Friends believes the ABC has a strong record in public broadcasting, but at times decision-makers risk public support if they do not communicate change to viewers and listeners throughout the country. Furthermore, all decisions must be measured by how well they fit with the ABC Charter

Essentially all Australians are shareholders in the ABC so they expect full accountability from those in leadership roles.

ABC Friends welcomes the opportunity to work with the ABC, but believes some of its processes need to be opened up to public scrutiny and discussion .

There are so many ABC supporters around the country who wish to have a say about new ideas and priorities for the public broadcaster so it is essential that the Board ensures there is a proactive community engagement strategy to harness this energy.

Margaret Reynolds

National President

ABC Friends National Inc.

0418181843

