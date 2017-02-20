RALLY IN SYDNEY! THIS THURSDAY. TELL THE BOARD.

PROTEST RALLY – ABC CENTRE – THURSDAY 23RD – 12:30 TO 1:00PM

Come join the protest rally at the ABC Centre in Harris St Ultimo

(close to Central Railway – walk through the tunnel)

Thursday February 23, 2017 – 12:30 to 1:00pm.

A broad group of community organisations will be there protesting

prior to the ABC Board meeting.

We are extremely concerned that the ABC is failing to meet its charter obligations and that senior management is not genuinely listening to staff or responding to the needs of its audiences.

Members of the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), Hands off RN Musicand Friends of the ABC say a range of management decisions have created a crisis at the national broadcaster.

Recent decisions that demonstrate how out of touch the ABC Executive has become include:

• The axing of science program Catalyst

• Removing music from Radio National

• Ending shortwave transmission in the NT and Pacific, and

• Dismantling the Religion Unit

ABC management’s decision late last year to cut almost all but one of Radio National’s music programmes from its 2017 schedule drew sharp criticism from artists and audiences.

The protest will call on the ABC board to step up and ensure our national broadcaster is properly funded by Government and properly managed by people who are genuinely committed to public broadcasting.

The groups will also call on the ABC Board to not sign off on Executive’s plans until they are sure that the ABC executive has properly consulted with all community stakeholders and ABC staff. Board member & contact details [here]

Come join the rally – there is power in numbers!

Mal Hewitt

President

ABC Friends NSW & ACT