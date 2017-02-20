DEATH OF BROADCAST TV? The Saturday Paper

From “The Saturday Paper” by Michael Body:

The figures presented to television producers in November were alarming. In 2016, the average age of an ABC TV viewer was 66.

Little wonder one of Michelle Guthrie’s few tangible objectives since joining the public broadcaster as managing director one year ago has been to “offer distinctive and relevant content not just to under 12s and to the over 45s, but to all Australians”.

The quest to capture and retain the elusive millennial (15- to 35-year-old) and generation Y (mid-20s to late 30s) audiences is exercising minds in all media and advertising businesses.

