PACIFIC LEADERS JOIN SHORTWAVE FIGHT
The PM of the Cook Islands, Henry Puna, has signed a petition demanding the ABC not axe its vital shortwave radio service. Click Here to watch a video appeal from Vanuatu’s Trade Commissioner to Australia.
