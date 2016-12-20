Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

20 Dec 2016
0

OUTBACK SHORTWAVE RADIO CRISIS

NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has recorded a video message calling on the ABC to reverse its decision to axe outback shortwave radio services because of government funding cuts.

VIEW THE STATEMENT HERE

