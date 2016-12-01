PRO-ABC MOTION PASSES SENATE
ABC FUNDING – SENATE SAYS YES TO MOTION. A motion calling for the restoration of ABC funding, put by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, has been passed in the Senate. It’s great news, because it means Labor apparently supports an end to the $100m per year being slashed from Our ABC.
The Motion:
NOTICE OF MOTION – 24 November 2016
I give notice that on the next sitting day I shall move that –
The Senate
- Opposes recent cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that have resulted in:
- The loss of almost 500 Australian jobs;
- The closure of all 50 ABC retail outlets around Australia;
- A substantial reduction in Australian made children’s content;
- A substantive reduction in local regional content; and
- A reduction in government funding totalling 29.2% over 30 years.
2. Opposes the severe cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in the 2016 Budget Paper totalling almost $50 million over the forward estimates.
3. Supports the ongoing strengthening of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as a bold, vital and well-funded national broadcaster with strong local and regional content for all Australians.
Senator Sarah Hanson-Young
Australian Greens