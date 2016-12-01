PRO-ABC MOTION PASSES SENATE

ABC FUNDING – SENATE SAYS YES TO MOTION. A motion calling for the restoration of ABC funding, put by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, has been passed in the Senate. It’s great news, because it means Labor apparently supports an end to the $100m per year being slashed from Our ABC.

The Motion:

NOTICE OF MOTION – 24 November 2016

I give notice that on the next sitting day I shall move that –

The Senate

Opposes recent cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that have resulted in:

The loss of almost 500 Australian jobs;

The closure of all 50 ABC retail outlets around Australia;

A substantial reduction in Australian made children’s content;

A substantive reduction in local regional content; and

A reduction in government funding totalling 29.2% over 30 years.

2. Opposes the severe cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in the 2016 Budget Paper totalling almost $50 million over the forward estimates.

3. Supports the ongoing strengthening of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as a bold, vital and well-funded national broadcaster with strong local and regional content for all Australians.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young

Australian Greens