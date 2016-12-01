Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
01 Dec 2016
PRO-ABC MOTION PASSES SENATE

ABC FUNDING – SENATE SAYS YES TO MOTION. A motion calling for the restoration of ABC funding, put by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, has been passed in the Senate. It’s great news, because it means Labor apparently supports an end to the $100m per year being slashed from Our ABC.

The Motion:

NOTICE OF MOTION     –     24 November 2016

I give notice that on the next sitting day I shall move that –

The Senate

  1. Opposes recent cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that have resulted in:
  • The loss of almost 500 Australian jobs;
  • The closure of all 50 ABC retail outlets around Australia;
  • A substantial reduction in Australian made children’s content;
  • A substantive reduction in local regional content; and
  • A reduction in government funding totalling 29.2% over 30 years.

2.  Opposes the severe cuts to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in the 2016 Budget Paper totalling almost $50 million over the forward estimates.

3. Supports the ongoing strengthening of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as a bold, vital and well-funded national broadcaster with strong local and regional content for all Australians.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young

Australian Greens

 

 

 

