Share your thoughts on why our ABC should be well funded

Tell us why the ABC is important to you and your family and why it needs reliable funding.

Australians understand that there have been consistent financial cutbacks to the ABC by recent governments influenced by the Institute of Public Affairs and others opposed to public broadcasting. Yet the ABC continues to do more with less resources at a time when we so rely on an independent voice and reliable factual reporting.

We know the ABC is being forced to consider tough budgetary options including loss of staff and scaling back of programs because the Federal Government does not have a strong commitment to funding public broadcasting.

That is why ABC Friends National is urging its members and supporters to take action in March to get some additional resources allocated for the ABC in the May Budget.

Take action now

How you can take action - it's easy:

Share your thoughts with us



Upload a photo to show your support OR



You can download a sign to hold in the photo here, or write your own message (e.g. - Fund Our ABC) on a piece of paper.



Record and upload a video



You can do this by using your smart phone or camera telling us why you and your family love the ABC, and why it needs reliable funding. It doesn't need to be long, less than 90 seconds is best!

