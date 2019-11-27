Democracy's Watchdogs interviews prominent Australian investigative journalists

Democracy’s Watchdogs is a non-profit organisation which "aims to honour the work of Australian investigative journalists and educate the public about the work of our watchdogs and how they have enhanced our democratic processes."

As part of their mission Democracy's Watchdogs have recently started producing video interviews with past and current Australian investigative journalists to highlight the value of their work in making our democracy healthier and informing public debate.

Nick McKenzie is an investigative reporter with The Age. Nick has won multiple awards and has broken countless stories that include allegations of war crimes, Crown casino’s links to criminal figures, and issues of national security. You can check out his interview here.

Award-winning journalist and author Andrew Rule has also been interviewed. The impact of the work from earlier on in his career is still being felt today. You can watch the interview with Andrew here.