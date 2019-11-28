ABC Friends have got you covered this Christmas

As the giving season fast approaches, we would like to remind you of the wonderful merchandise that we have on offer from our online store.

Season's Greetings to all our ABC Friends and Supporters.

What better way to spread joy than to celebrate our national broadcaster and the important role it plays in our Democracy?

Buying a t-shirt, a tote bag, an apron, stickers or badges for your loved ones will also mean that you will be supporting the work of the Friends as we continue to advocate for an independent and well funded ABC.

We wish you all the best during this holiday period,