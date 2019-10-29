Australia Talks: Do you know what Australia really thinks? November 18

As part of Australia Talks the ABC has been sharing some interesting findings over the past couple of weeks, and will be airing a one-off TV special on November 18.

On 18 November, hosts Annabel Crabb and Waleed Aly, will uncover some unexpected and surprising insights into the issues big and small that get Australia talking.

Annabel Crabb, ABC political journalist and commentator, and Waleed Aly, co-presenter of ABC RN’s The Minefield, will be joined on the night by Kitty Flanagan, Craig Reucassel, Anne Edmonds, Wyatt Roy, Adam Liaw, Rosie Batty and Steph Tisdell.

The live 90-minute TV special will take you right across the country to reveal the issues that ordinary Australians are talking about.

Before you watch, see where you fit at abc.net.au/australiatalks The online tool allows you to answer a selection of the questions, and is also available in simplified Chinese, Vietnamese and Arabic.

Australia Talks airs at 8.30pm local time on ABC TV, or live across the country on ABC iview and ABC NEWS at 8.30pm AEDT, 8.00pm SA, 7.30pm QLD, 7.00pm NT and 5.30pm in WA.