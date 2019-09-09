ABC Chair's Address to Friends

ABC Chair Ita Buttrose addressed a packed dinner of Sydney ABC Friends on Friday night.

ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose, answering questions after her well-received address at the NSW & ACT Friends Dinner, Sydney 6 September. NSW President, Professor Ed Davis, is on her right.

ABC Friends NSW & ACT President, Professor Ed Davis, introduced her, commenting on her long and rich career in the media and the critical experience that she brought to the national broadcaster.

Ita responded that, "The ABC Friends have been passionate advocates for the ABC for many years and I know you will continue to take up that work with great enthusiasm."

Ita left no doubts about her passion for the ABC and her determination that it should retain its place as Australia's essential public broadcaster. In this era of massive media disruption, she asked: