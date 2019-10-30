ABC releases 2019 Annual Report

Greetings to all our ABC Friends and Supporters. Please be sure to read and celebrate the work of our ABC.

Download the report here

But as you study the ABC Annual Report remember just how much funding the ABC has lost. The Federal Government continues to insist on "savings", but that limits the national broadcaster’s capacity to tell Australian stories and reach out to provide services around the country.

It is commendable that the ABC continues to do more with less, but as ABC shareholders we must lobby our parliamentarians for more certainty of funding so the ABC can innovate and retain its quality staff.

Contact your local Member and Senators by phone, text, email, or make an appointment for a meeting so you can let them how much you value the ABC, but how much it needs a predictable budget that compares with the BBC and Canadian public broadcasting.

Go to the Take Action section on our website to find the Parliamentary Contact details you need, so that your voice is heard by our decision makers.

Thank you for supporting Our ABC.

Margaret Reynolds

President

ABC Friends National